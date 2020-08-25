Centre directs States to bring all eligible disabled persons under food security law

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has sent letters to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure that all eligible disabled persons are included under the National Food Security Act, 2013.
In the letters written by Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, the Chief Secretaries “have been requested to personally intervene in the matter and direct the concerned Departments/officials, and especially District Administrations, to ensure that appropriate mechanism is put in place in this regard,” according to an official statement. They have been also asked to mobilise the “whole machinery in mission mode” for compliance of directions made by the Department of Food and Public Distribution to the state governments.
On August 22, directions were issued by the Ministry to ensure that all disabled persons who are eligible as per identification criteria of beneficiaries under the NFSA, are covered and get their entitled quota of food grains under the NFSA and the PMGKAY, the official statement added.
The Section 38 of the National Food Security Act mandates that the Central government may from time to time give directions to the State governments for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act.
The Ministry has also asked State governments to ensure that fresh ration cards be issued as per the eligibility criteria for those not covered. It has also reiterated that disability is one of the criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under AAY households. The letter has also advised that it is imperative that they are also covered by States/UTs under the priority households as per the criteria of identification evolved by them.
