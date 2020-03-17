Centre issues fresh travel advisory prohibiting passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia

The Indian government issued a fresh travel advisory on Tuesday prohibiting passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia from travelling to India with immediate effect.

The official release issued by the Centre said: “No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).”

The Centre has also asked airlines to enforce the order at international airports. The ministry has taken the decision with respect to the growing number of cases of novel coronavirus in India.

This is the third such travel advisory issued this month. The first, on March 11, suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before that date, and advised against non-essential travel. It stated: “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020.” The order came into effect from 1200 GMT on Friday, March 13.

Another travel advisory issued on Monday said passengers coming from/transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait would have to undergo compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days. This would come into effect on March 18 at the port of the first departure. The Centre has also prohibited passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey, and the United Kingdom from travelling to India.

The official release stated: “No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of the initial departure.”

The government has also invoked the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. So far, India has registered 125 cases of coronavirus, while the death toll stands at three, including a 65-year-old man who dies in Maharashtra on March 17.