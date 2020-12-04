Centre issues guidelines for feeder-level solarisation under PM-KUSUM scheme

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued guidelines for implementation of feeder-level solarisation under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. An official statement said that this was issued after consultation with State governments and will be borne out of Component-C of the scheme.

Under the new guidelines, the power distribution company (discom) or power department will be the implementing agency for feeder-level solarisation in their respective areas. The State government may also appoint any other expert agency to help the discom in tendering and other related activities.

It is mandatory for agricultural feeders to be separated for being solarised under the scheme.

“This will lead to lower cost both in terms of capital and power. Feeders having major load for agriculture may also be considered for solarisation under the Scheme. The requirement of total annual power for an agriculture feeder will be assessed and a solar power plant of capacity that can cater to the requirement of annual power for that agriculture feeder can be installed,” an official statement said.

This will either be done through the capex mode or the renewable energy service company (RESCO) mode, which will supply solar power to that feeder, the statement added.

It is assessed for a feeder having an annual power requirement of 10 lakh units, the power can be supplied by solar power plants of capacity around 600 kW with Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 19 per cent. Higher or lower CUF, depending upon the average solar insolation available in the areas, may be considered for assessing solar power capacity, the statement said.