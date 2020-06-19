Centre lauds Karnataka’s handling of Covid-19; asks other States to emulate its strategies

The Centre has lauded Karnataka's effective Covid-19 handling and containment strategies.

In a letter to all the States, it has asked them to emulate Karnataka's best practices, especially conducting comprehensive surveillance, contact tracing and testing.

Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty to the States, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said: “The Ministry has been urging the States to share their good practices so as to enable all States and UTs to replicate these by contextualising it in their own local situation.”

“A facility has also been created on the national health innovations portal under the tag ‘Covid-19 repository’ for States/UTs to upload their good practices,” he added. “I take this opportunity to draw your attention to the following two practices followed in Karnataka that are worth replicating.”

First: The technology-backed system involving multi-sectoral government teams for contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases established by the State has helped it to effectively trace and track each case, thereby successfully containing the spread of the epidemic, said Bhushan. “As you are aware, comprehensive contact tracing is extremely critical to contain the epidemic and ensure that the health infrastructure does not get overwhelmed,” he added.

Second: Karnataka has also conducted a physical phone-based household survey covering 1.5 crore households across the State to detect vulnerable populations like the elderly, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and those with ILI/SARI. This was done through a pan-government approach involving several sectors and teams beyond the health teams.

Subsequently, the vulnerable populations are being regularly contacted by the use of technology such as call centres and tele-consultation helplines as well as household visits to counsel them and keep track of their health, said Bhushan.