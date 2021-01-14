Centre notifies modified financial assistance scheme to ramp up ethanol distillation

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Department of Food and Public Distribution has notified a modified scheme for extending financial assistance for expansion of ethanol distillation capacity. This scheme will also facilitate setting up of distilleries to produce first generation ethanol from feed stocks such as rice, wheat, barley, corn and sorghum.
This scheme has also been notified to achieve 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, a target set by the Centre.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DoFPD) has asked all state governments to promote the scheme and facilitate entrepreneurs in getting land for the project, and get environment clearance to be able to set up distilleries at the earliest.
Industry associations have also been requested to promote the scheme and encourage their members to participate in the scheme.
“Under the scheme, Government would bear interest subvention for five years, including a one-year moratorium against the loan availed by project proponents from banks at the rate of 6 per cent annum or 50 per cent of the rate of interest charged by banks, whichever is lower, for setting up of new distilleries, expansion of existing distilleries or converting molasses-based distilleries to dual feedstock,” the official statement added.
The government believes this will bring an investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and expects generation of new employment opportunities in rural areas. Stating that ethanol projects are viable, the DoFD added that there is sufficient feed stock and remunerative prices have been fixed for ethanol derived from various feedstocks.
“This scheme would not only facilitate diversion of excess sugar to ethanol, but would also encourage farmers to diversify their crops to cultivate, particularly maize/corn, which need less water than sugarcane and rice," the statement said.
"It would enhance production of ethanol from various feedstocks, thereby, facilitating blending targets of ethanol with petrol and would reduce import dependency on crude oil, thereby, realising the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the official statement added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...