Centre notifies new rules for consumer commissions

The Centre has notified the Consumer Protection (Jurisdiction of the District Commission, the State Commission and the National Commission) Rules, 2021, revising the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district, State and national commissions.

According to the notification, district commissions will have jurisdiction to entertain complaints where the value of the goods or services paid does not exceed ₹50 lakh. State commissions can handle complaints in the range of ₹50 lakh-₹2 crore.

“The National Commission shall have jurisdiction to entertain complaints where the value of the goods or services paid as consideration exceeds ₹2 crore,” it added.

‘Will help tackle delays’

The Consumer Affairs Ministry in a statement said that it took this decision after it was observed that existing provisions related to pecuniary jurisdiction of consumer commissions was causing “rise in pendency and delay in disposal of cases, defeating the very object of securing speedy redressal to consumers as per the Consumers Protection Act.”

So far, District Commissions were entertaining complaints where value of goods and services paid was up to ₹1 crore, State commissions between ₹1 crore and ₹10 crore and National Commission was taking up complaints where value of goods exceeded ₹10 crore.

“It was observed that the existing provisions relating to pecuniary jurisdiction of consumer commissions were leading to cases which could earlier be filed in National Commission to be filed in State Commissions and cases which could earlier be filed in State Commissions to be filed in District Commissions… This caused a significant increase in the workload of District Commissions,” it added.

Digital complaints

Meanwhile, the Ministry reiterated that consumers can also file complaints digitally through the E-Daakhil portal. Currently, the facility of E-Daakhil is available in 544 consumer commissions, which includes the National Commission and consumer commissions in 21 States and 3 UTs. So far, more than 10,000 cases have been filed using the E-Daakhil Portal and more than 43000 users have registered on the portal, it added.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, there is also an option of resolving consumer disputes through mediation with the consent of both parties.