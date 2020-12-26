Centre pegs Polavaram project cost at ₹55,549 crore

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In a significant development, the Centre, through the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, has indicated that the cost of the Polavaram project is ₹55,548.87 crore (at 2017-18 price level) in its annual statement and has stated that additional funds will be released by Nabard.
The State had been making a request to hike the project cost, citing increase in project implementation cost.
The Polavaram project, now under implementation in Andhra Pradesh, is set to soon get ₹2,234 crore as project cost from the Centre for 2020-2021.
This amount will be released by Nabard as a part of overall funding from the Centre. The Polavaram Irrigation Project was declared as a National Project under Section 90 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which came into force on March 1, 2014. The project with a 2,454 m earth-cum-rockfill dam and a 1,128.4 m long spillway aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh ha in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Krishna districts besides paving way for several other benefits.
The Central Government is funding 100% of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project. As on April 1, 2014, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is executing the irrigation component of the project on behalf of Government of India. The Centre’s approved cost of ₹₹55,548.87 crore (at 2017-18 price level) comes as a major boost for the project implementation.
After declaration as National Project, ₹8,614.16 crore has been released for the execution of the project so far. Of this, ₹1,850 crore has been released since January 2020.
In addition, ₹2,234 crore has been sanctioned for release during 2020-21, which shall be disbursed by Nabard shortly. An expenditure of ₹17,327 crore has been incurred for the project works as of March 31, 2020, according to a statement.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...