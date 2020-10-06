News

Centre removes all export curbs on N-95 masks

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Export curbs on personal protection equipment being lifted as domestic production capacities get ramped up

The government has removed restrictions on exports of N-95 masks making all types of masks freely exportable now.

“...the export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from ‘restricted’ to ‘free’ category making all types of masks freely exportable,” as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday.

India had imposed export restrictions on a number of personal protection equipment (PPE), including coveralls and masks, earlier this year to ensure enough local availability to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

However, with domestic production capacities being ramped up, these restrictions are being gradually removed.

In August this year, the DGFT removed export restrictions on medical coveralls. It also allowed export of N-95 masks but with a monthly cap of 5 million units. With the DGFT now making exports of N-95 masks free, manufacturers are free to export without quantitative restrictions.

