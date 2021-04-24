Centre removes basic customs duty and health cess on medical oxygen, related equipments

In a booster dose for improving supply of medical oxygen in the country, which has been hit hard by the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, the Modi-led government on Saturday gave customs duty as well as health cess exemption for three months to imports of medical oxygen and slew of medical equipments related to production of oxygen. It also granted basic customs duty exemption on Covid-19 vaccines with immediate effect for three months.

These latest measures, which were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to boost availability of medical oxygen and Covid-19 vaccines as well as make them cheaper.

Several Indian cities including Delhi have been reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen as the number of Covid-19 cases spiked in the recent weeks. For the third day running, India’s new Covid cases tally remained higher than ever recorded in the world at 3,45,159.

The latest customs duty exemption comes on the heels of the Centre exempting Remdesivir and its API from basic customs duty. These measures are in addition to measures such as IAF planes bringing in cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore and transporting oxygen tanks in the country to reduce travel times. Similarly, in a major decision on Friday, the government had decided that free food grains will be given to 80 crore Indians for the month of May & June.

Other exemption

Meanwhile, at today’s meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase availability of oxygen and medical supplies, an official release said.

Besides medical oxygen, the list of equipment’s of items where basic customs duty and health cess have been exempted are: Oxygen concentrator along with flow meter, regulator, connectors and tubing; Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/ gaseous oxygen; Oxygen Cannister; Oxygen Filling Systems; oxygen storage tanks, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks; oxygen generators; ISO containers for shipping oxygen; cryogenic road transport tanks for oxygen; parts to be used for the manufacture of equipment for production, transportation, distribution or storage of oxygen and any other device from which oxygen can be generated.

Customs duty and health cess exemption have also been provided for imports of ventilators (capable of functioning as high-flow devices) with nasal canula; compressors including all accessories and tubing; humidifiers and viral filters; high flow nasal canula device with all attachments; helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation; non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators; and non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators.

The Prime Minister has directed the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment. Accordingly, the Department of Revenue has nominated Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs, as the nodal officer for issues related to customs clearance for these items including medical oxygen.

Saturday’s high level meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to the PM, Member NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul, AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria and Secretaries of the department of Revenue, Health and DPIIT and other officials.