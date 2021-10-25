Centre rushes high-level team to Kanpur after report of Zika virus case

The Health Ministry on Monday rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh, where a case of a Zika Virus has been reported. A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for Zika virus disease on October 22, it said Monday.

“The multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed by the Health Ministry to assist the State Health authorities in control and containment measures,” it added.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, with 18,762 cases recovering in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries increased to 3,35,67,367.

Also, the active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. In addition, India's active caseload stood at 1,67,695, the lowest in the last 239 days. Besides, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.24 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 31 days, and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 21 days.

Further 60.07 crore tests have been conducted so far, with 9.98 lakh tests conducted on the previous day. Also, till 9:30 PM on Monday, India conducted 63.47 lakh tests aggregating to more than 102.8 crore vaccine doses administered so far. Also, according to the Government, more than 12.75 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs as balance and unutilised shots to be administered.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(4,899) 18762 443 14,306 Till Now 1,67,695 3,35,67,367 4,54,712 3,41,89,774

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Monday