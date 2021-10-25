Centre rushes high-level team to Kanpur after report of Zika virus case

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Health Ministry on Monday rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh, where a case of a Zika Virus has been reported. A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for Zika virus disease on October 22, it said Monday.
“The multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed by the Health Ministry to assist the State Health authorities in control and containment measures,” it added.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, with 18,762 cases recovering in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries increased to 3,35,67,367.
Also, the active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. In addition, India's active caseload stood at 1,67,695, the lowest in the last 239 days. Besides, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.24 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 31 days, and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 21 days.
Further 60.07 crore tests have been conducted so far, with 9.98 lakh tests conducted on the previous day. Also, till 9:30 PM on Monday, India conducted 63.47 lakh tests aggregating to more than 102.8 crore vaccine doses administered so far. Also, according to the Government, more than 12.75 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs as balance and unutilised shots to be administered.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(4,899)
18762
443
14,306
Till Now
1,67,695
3,35,67,367
4,54,712
3,41,89,774
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Monday
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...