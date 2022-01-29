Centre sanctions ₹104.54 cr for widening and strengthening of Musiri-Namakkal NH

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has sanctioned a budget outlay of ₹104.54 crore for widening from 2 lane to 4 lane (with paved shoulder) and various strengthening, widening and reconstruction works in Musiri - Namakkal road (NH 381B) in Tamil Nadu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

NH 381B is an inter-corridor highway connecting Musiri along NH-81 with Namakkal along NH-44 in western Tamil Nadu.