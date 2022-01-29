Centre sanctions ₹104.54 cr for widening and strengthening of Musiri-Namakkal NH

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has sanctioned a budget outlay of ₹104.54 crore for widening from 2 lane to 4 lane (with paved shoulder) and various strengthening, widening and reconstruction works in Musiri - Namakkal road (NH 381B) in Tamil Nadu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.
Also Read
NH 381B is an inter-corridor highway connecting Musiri along NH-81 with Namakkal along NH-44 in western Tamil Nadu.
Published on
January 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.