Centre should procure vaccines for states: Patnaik

The latest to lend his voice to the growing demand that the Centre should procure vaccines for States is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a letter to his counterparts in other states, Patnaik said Covid-19 vaccines required by the States for their people should be procured by the Central Government and vaccine procurement cannot be become a battle among the States. The execution of the vaccination programme, however, should be decentralised and States should be allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms to ensure universal vaccination, Patnaik said in the letter.

“No State is safe unless all the States adopt vaccination as the topmost priority and execute it on a war-footing. But this cannot be a battle among the States to compete against each other to procure vaccines,” he said.

“I am sure that we will set aside whatever differences we have, political or otherwise, and come together in the true spirit of Cooperative Federalism to save precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods,” he said. Patnaik said he spoke to the Chief Ministers of several States and they also shared these views.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on the other hand, said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian. “All previous Central Governments have taken this programme forward. Now, when the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, to deny vaccination to all is totally unjust,” he said in Jaipur.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Chief Ministers of 11 States to put before the Centre a “genuine” demand that the Central Government should procure vaccines needed by the States and distribute them free of cost. “Statements to the effect that the responsibility to provide vaccines entirely falls within the realm of the States defies the very basis of the cooperative federal system,” Vijayan had said.

Free jab would improve uptake

Meanwhile, two scientists associated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in a commentary piece in the journal BMJ Global Health, argued that providing free Covid-19 jabs would boost uptake and curb the death toll from the infection.

Initially, the Covid-19 vaccination was only available in government hospitals and centres free of cost, but to expand coverage, the government has allowed private hospitals to join the vaccination drive.

Since these institutions charge anything from $3 to $15, very few people can afford this cost. "Therefore, for stemming Covid-19, vaccination must be free for all in India," said Manju Rahi of ICMR and Amit Sharma, Director of ICMR’s National Institute of Malaria Research in New Delhi.

A further complication arose when the Indian government decided to lower the age criteria for the jab. It procured 50 per cent of vaccines for the 36 states specifically for the over 45s, with the other half to be procured by the State governments and private hospitals for those aged 18-44 years.

State governments have, therefore, been left to negotiate costs themselves, which are higher than those negotiated by the Centre. For instance, a dose of Covaxin costs the Central Government around $2, rising to around $5.4 for State governments, and to around $16 for private hospitals, they pointed out.