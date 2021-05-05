Centre simplifies import procedures for oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers

The Central government on Wednesday said that Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) will now grant online approvals for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers and containers.

This decision comes after the government reviewed the existing procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers. In the wake of the second pandemic wave, the country has been focusing on importing these crucial medical devices and the government has taken this step to speed up this process.

“In view of the COVID pandemic, PESO shall not carry out a physical inspection of global manufacturers' production facilities before grant of such registration and approval. Now, such approvals shall be granted online without any delay on submission of manufacturer’s particulars; ISO certificate of the manufacturer; List of Cylinders/Tankers/Containers, their specifications, drawings & batch number; Hydro test certificate and third-party inspection Certificate,” an official statement added.