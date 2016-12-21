Centre takes ordinance route to push cashless wage payments by firms

As the country grapples with acute cash shortage following demonetisation, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for taking the ordinance route to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, allowing business/industrial establishments to pay salaries of those earning less than Rs 18,000/month through cheques or electronic transfers.

Trade unions, meanwhile, slammed the “dubious and suspect” timing of the decision at a time when banking services are already “messed up” following demonetisation of Rs 500/1,000 notes, saying this would add to the woes of lakhs of the already cash-hit unorganised sector workers.

“The Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments to the Act, mainly Section 6, which will further provide crediting wages in the bank account of employees or payment through cheque,” Labour Minister Bandaru Dattattreya, announced at a press conference. He, however, clarified that pending notifications by the Centre or States the “option of payment through cash is still available with the employers”. Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have already come out with notifications to provide for payment through banking channels, he added.

As per the amendments, an employer would no longer require written authorisation from an employee for wage payment through cheque or electronic transfer.

Asked why the government chose to take the ordinance route, Dattatreya said this was because of the present context (the push for cashless payments). “Also, I had introduced the amendment Bill in Lok Sabha (during Winter session), but because of chaos (on demonetisation) it could not be discussed and passed,” he added. An ordinance is valid for six months and the government is required to get it passed in Parliament within that period.

The Minister said “the day the notification is issued, this will be applicable to all firms, even in the private sector”, adding that it will be notified soon in the Central sphere, covering sectors such as railways, transport, coal and mines.

As labour is in the concurrent list, the Minister said the decision was taken to “stop exploitation of unorganised sector workers and also take care of the long-pending demand of trade unions”, adding that the role of the States was “very important”.

Tapan Sen, Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), however, lashed out at the “dubious” timing of decision at a time when the banking system is in disarray. “We have been demanding this for workers in banking service areas. What will be the fate of workers where banking services are not there? Nobody knows when the cash situation will ease?”

Demanding immediate payment of wages and making available adequate cash to workers, CITU also announced country-wide protests on January 3 against demonetisation and its impact on the working people, such as unorganised sector workers, farmers, small businesses, traders and street vendors.