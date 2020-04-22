Centre to conduct a telephonic survey of citizens to map out the spread of Covid-19

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it will be conducting a telephonic survey of the citizens to map out the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The survey will be a feedback system to understand the real-time status of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The survey will be conducted through the number 1921.

“Govt of India will be conducting a Telephonic Survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921,” the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had tweeted from their official account.

“People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of #Covid19 symptoms,” the Ministry further said.

The Union Health Ministry had launched Twitter Seva on Tuesday to answer citizens’ Covid-19 related queries in real-time. help people with their health-related queries.

Twitter Seva is a customised query redressal service in real-time. The service works through a dashboard to process a large number of tweets. The dashboard helps convert these tweets into resolvable tickets and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution.

“Launched @CovidIndiaSeva to respond to citizens' queries in real-time. Experts will share authoritative public health information reg #COVID ー 19 swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens. Post your queries!” Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare had tweeted the announcement.

India has reported over 15,400 active cases with the Covid-19 death toll surpassing 600.