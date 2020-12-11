Centre to formulate One Nation One Health System policy by 2030: Minister

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
The Centre is formulating an integrative health policy – One Nation One Health System – by 2030 that would integrate the modern and traditional system of medicines such as allopathy, homeopathy and ayurveda in medical practice, education and research, Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Women & Child Development has said.
Speaking at the inaugural session of CII IWN Lifestyle & Wellness Summit, the Minister said, “Health and healthcare have been a priority sector and with the current pandemic situation and the crisis and challenges of existing healthcare mechanism, it is time to look forward in terms of how the healthcare needs of common citizens will be met.”
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode said that the present pandemic situation has brought about a lot of innovation in the healthcare sector and medical field which has even led to the use of Artificial Intelligence in treatment. He stressed the strengths of Ayurveda and Yoga which have helped in boosting the immunity of people and reducing the mortality rate due to Covid-19.
Focusing on the efficacy of ayurvedic herbs in the wellness domain, Rajshree Pathy, past Chairperson, CII Southern Region said the Indian identity of wellness treatment has huge potential. More corporate companies are drawing their attention to the wellness of their employees. The next generation should embrace the Indian identity and traditions of wellness in every walk of life, she said adding that holistic well-being is the need of the hour.
Sreenath Vishnu Vice Chairman CII Kerala State Council pointed out that a huge business opportunity is waiting to be harnessed for the Indian wellness industry with a wide scope for penetration in areas like nutrition, rejuvenation and fitness. The growing wellness space has attracted a large number of potential investors to invest in this growing sector.
The objective of the summit is to redefine health and wellness strategies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The summit in its virtual format, brings together the government authorities, healthcare and wellness industry, technology providers, health and wellness start-ups etc. to discuss and deliberate on transforming lifestyle through innovative health and wellness strategies and technology-driven solutions.
