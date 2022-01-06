Centre to monitor transportation, production issues that may arise as Covid-19 cases surge

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
With a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and growing possibility of imposition of movement restrictions by States, the Commerce & Industry Ministry has decided to monitor the situation by setting up a control group so that transportation, production, distribution or other related issues can be speedily resolved if they occur.
Exporters and small businesses point out that such a move is timely as during the earlier lockdown period there was disruption of business when States came up with their own directions limiting production activities and movement of goods and people.
“Earlier, small units faced huge problems during the lockdown when various diktats were given by States and the local administration,” pointed out Anil Bhardwaj from FISME. He said that MSMEs had not yet reported any major issue but the DPIIT’s move was timely and it would be communicated to all members.
The Control Centre is to settle problems that arise out of lockdown policing situations which can happen anywhere, pointed out Mohit Singla, Founder Chairman, Trade Promotion Council of India.
“This time government departments are working on SOPs (standard operating procedures) with prior learning and have put on their guards early,” Singla said.
It is a welcome step and the save the industry from unnecessary hassles, he added.
The DPIIT has taken cognisance of the steps taken by various State governments/UTs to control the spread of Covid cases, as per a note issued by the DPIIT to all industry and trade associations. “Therefore, as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPITT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various State governments/UTs,” the note said.
In case of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, the same may be informed to the department, the DPIIT note stated.
States with fast rising number of Covid-19 cases such as Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already put in place various restrictions on work places, social gatherings, gyms, malls and public transportation, but there aren’t significant restrictions yet on inter-State movement of goods & people or manufacturing activities.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...