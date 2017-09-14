Centre warns against sale of imported fireworks

With Diwali just a month away, the Centre has reiterated that possession and sale of fireworks of foreign origin is illegal and punishable under law.

“Information about possession and/or sale of such fireworks may be reported to the nearest police station for suitable action,” said a press release circulated by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion on Wednesday.

The DIPP has been receiving a number of complaints regarding clandestine import of fireworks of foreign origin under false declarations. “Various fireworks associations have raised the issue and informed that these smuggled items include the chemical ‘potassium chlorate’ which is a dangerous and hazardous chemical and can ignite or explode spontaneously,” the release said.

The manufacture, possession, use and sale of any explosive containing sulphur or sulphurate in admixture with any chlorate is banned in the country. Fireworks has been declared as restricted item under ITC (HS) in respect of import by the Director General of Foreign Trade. Till date, no licence for import of fireworks has been granted under the Explosives Rules, 2008 by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, a Subordinate Office of DIPP.