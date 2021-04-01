Centre widens Covid inoculation coverage

In a bid to widen the scope of its inoculation drive, the Health Ministry said on Thursday that it will provide Covid vaccination to those above 45 years of age on all days of April, including gazetted holidays.

The Centre has decided to operationalise both public and private sector Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for the entire month, an official statement said here. The States and Union Territories have been asked accordingly to make necessary arrangements to carry out vaccination every day of the month.

Detailed deliberations

“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on March, 31, 2021, to optimally utilise all Covid Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid vaccination,” the ministry said.

According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, as on April 1, 2021, India has 5,84,055 active cases of corona infection. The total number of patients who have recovered so far is 1,14,34,301 while 1,62,468 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country. A total of 6,43,58,765 Indians have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till date.