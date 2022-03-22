Centre working on bringing back farm reform laws, fears SKM 

Farmers’ outfits functioning under the umbrella organisation Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM) apprehend that the Centre is trying to bring back the three farm laws in one way or the other. The leaders of the SKM allege that the “campaign” over the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s report on the three laws is for setting the background to reinstate the three Acts, which were repealed by both the Houses of Parliament after protests by farmers.

Clear indication

SKM leaders told BusinessLine that the statements of Anil Ghanwat, President of Swatantra Bharat Party and a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel are a clear indication that the Centre is trying to bring back the laws. “Even at the time of his announcement that the laws will be repealed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the laws are good but the government failed to convince the farmers. Now the BJP is trying to propagate that the electoral victory is a stamp of approval for the three anti-farmer laws. BJP can go to any extent to please their corporate funders. We will oppose any such attempts by the BJP to reinstate the laws,” said senior SKM leader and All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah. Mollah added that the panel’s report has no value as the protesting farmers had not cooperated with it.

The victory of the BJP in four States seems to have also triggered the rumours that the laws are coming back. “BJP leaders have informally told us that the laws will be back soon,” said a farmers’ leader from the heartland who wished not to be named. Another senior farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said the BJP should not take any such steps. “They should not even think of any such actions. We will be forced to restart agitations with more vigour if that happens,” Kakka said.

‘Report in favour of farm laws’

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) also said the purpose of the Supreme Court appointed panel was clear from its report. “The purpose of the panel was political, that they must justify the three farm laws at any cost. The report, naturally, is in favour of the three laws. If the government takes this report as a background for bringing back the laws in the same manner or through some executive measures, it will be a direct challenge to the peasantry. The corporate houses are trying to grab the control over foodgrain production in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This report is in support of this attempt of the corporate houses,” said BKU leader Pavel Kussa.