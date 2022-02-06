Centre declares two-day national mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

The Government of India has declared national mourning for two days in memory of the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly on half-mast for two days and a state funeral will be accorded to Bharat Ratna awarded-singer.

Tributes poured in from across the country. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the passing away of the legendary singer. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he stated on Twitter.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,”the PM tweeted adding that he has spoken with her family to express his condolences.

Condoling the death of the ‘Nightingale of India Cinema’, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu said that “India has lost its voice in the death” of the iconic singer.

“Following her foray into playback singing way back in the 1940s, she achieved first major breakthrough in Mahal movie in 1949. Lata ji became an overnight singing sensation with the song Aayega Aanewala and there was no looking back for her after that. Lata ji was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, even as accolades and awards poured her way from India and abroad. From bhajans to romantic numbers to patriotic songs, she has recorded thousands of songs in Hindi and other Indian and foreign languages. With a heavy heart, I convey my profound condolences to the bereaved family members and her fans across India and the globe,” Naidu said in a statement.

Describing it as his “personal loss”, the Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah said that the iconic singer filled the lives of every generation not only in India but all over the world with her melodious and mesmerizing voice. “It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world,” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur added that “ her voice will be immortal”. “ This country will always resonate with your voice, Lataji,” he stated.