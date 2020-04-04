CEO Reading List: April 4, 2020

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
ADB thinks India’s GDP growth will fall to 4 % in FY21 but rebound to 6.2% in FY22.
The lockdown will end, says the Centre
McKinsey has a new paper on navigating the post COVID world
Chinese manufacturing seems to be rebounding rapidly from the virus hit.
India’s manufacturing PMI dipped in March but was surprisingly still in expansion mode!
Sachet pioneer Cavinkare now offers sanitizer in Re 1 sachets.
The PSU bank merger came in effect on April 1 as planned.
Fitch expects India’s fiscal deficit to widen to 6.2% in FY21 owing to stimulus packages.
RBI has reduced the trading hours for financial markets for ten days.
The Centre has released Rs 11,092 cr under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund to States for the COVID response.
The Centre has waived demurrage charges on cargo clearance by 50 percent.
US citizens stranded in India will be flown out from April 4 onwards, from a few cities.
The April rush is missing in Railway ticket bookings.
An early private forecast of the monsoon says it will be an above-normal year.
Private banks faced a deposit outflow after the Yes Bank debacle data show.
Now the COVID ones….
Most of India’s doctors are clustered in five States.
Truckers are abandoning their vehicles on the highways as they head home.
Tablighi Jamat is drawing criticism from the Muslim community for its irresponsible act.
The Centre is considering fast antibody tests for COVID for the entire population in hotspots
India Post is chipping in with drugs transport.
The PM discussed a staggered exit from the lockdown.
US is mulling a belated New York quarantine.
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...