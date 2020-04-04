CEO Reading List: April 4, 2020

Revised forecast

ADB thinks India’s GDP growth will fall to 4 % in FY21 but rebound to 6.2% in FY22.

No extension

The lockdown will end, says the Centre

Crystal gazing

McKinsey has a new paper on navigating the post COVID world

Bouncing back

Chinese manufacturing seems to be rebounding rapidly from the virus hit.

Not that bad

India’s manufacturing PMI dipped in March but was surprisingly still in expansion mode!

Innovating

Sachet pioneer Cavinkare now offers sanitizer in Re 1 sachets.

Merger as usual

The PSU bank merger came in effect on April 1 as planned.

Deficit overshoot

Fitch expects India’s fiscal deficit to widen to 6.2% in FY21 owing to stimulus packages.

Shrunk

RBI has reduced the trading hours for financial markets for ten days.

Fund release

The Centre has released Rs 11,092 cr under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund to States for the COVID response.

Lower demurrage

The Centre has waived demurrage charges on cargo clearance by 50 percent.

Repatriated

US citizens stranded in India will be flown out from April 4 onwards, from a few cities.

No rush

The April rush is missing in Railway ticket bookings.

Good monsoon

An early private forecast of the monsoon says it will be an above-normal year.

Outflow

Private banks faced a deposit outflow after the Yes Bank debacle data show.

Now the COVID ones….

Clustered!

Most of India’s doctors are clustered in five States.

Stranded

Truckers are abandoning their vehicles on the highways as they head home.

Condemned

Tablighi Jamat is drawing criticism from the Muslim community for its irresponsible act.

More testing

The Centre is considering fast antibody tests for COVID for the entire population in hotspots

Painting it Red

India Post is chipping in with drugs transport.

Stagger it

The PM discussed a staggered exit from the lockdown.

Shutting NY?

US is mulling a belated New York quarantine.

