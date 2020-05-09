CEO’s reading list: May 9

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
It was an action-packed week for the economy, as the government and businesses began to map out the way ahead. Catch up on BL’s key stories on the subject in this curated reading list.
Deep dent
The April PMIs provided dire hints on the lockdown impact on the economy.
Read more: Lockdown impact: Services PMI in April at all-time low of 5.4
Read more: Manufacturing PMI slips to unprecedented 27.4 in April
Expecting a U
Moody’s thinks India’s GDP growth will be zero in FY21 but predicts a rebound to 6.6% in FY22
Read more: Moody’s slashes India’s GDP growth to `zero' in FY21
Don’t make in China
The Centre and States have identified 4.6 lakh hectares of land to be allotted to firms quitting China to ‘Make in India’.
Read more: India offers land twice Luxembourg's size to companies leaving China
Up in arms
Trade Unions are protesting decisions by some States to suspend critical labour laws to restart business.
Read more: Unions up in arms as State govts dilute labour laws via ordinances
Connecting markets
The Railways is turning out to be a go-to option for FMCG firms seeking logistics during the lockdown.
Read more: To keep the wheels of their supply chains running, FMCG majors try out trains in lockdown
Cash cow
Once again, fuel taxes have been hiked to rescue government finances, but without retail price hikes.
Read more: Sharp excise hike on petrol and diesel: Centre taps into cash cow again
Restarting
Bajaj Auto sold over 32,000 units in April, mainly to export markets, an 80% fall over last year.
Read more: Bajaj Auto sells over 32,000 units in April 2020
Slowdown
India’s smartphone sales flattened in Q1 but that was better than in other countries.
Read more: India’s smartphone market witnessed flat opening in Q1, hope for revival in the festive quarter: IDC
Stimulus ahead?
The Government has raised its borrowing target for FY21 by Rs 4.2 lakh crore, raising hopes for a fiscal stimulus.
Read more: Centre to borrow ₹4.20-lakh crore more; fiscal deficit may widen to 5.4%
Uneven spread
Chennai MSMEs say the geographical distribution of permits to restart operations has been inequitable.
Read more: Chennai MSMEs allege bias in permission given to restart operations
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...