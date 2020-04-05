CERC move to cut late payment charges will help avoid liquidity issues, say experts

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) move to reduce late payment surcharge, in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, will help discoms avoid liquidity issues.
A CERC order said that late payment surcharge (LPS) payable by discoms to gencos and transmission companies will be lowered to 1 per cent per month from 1.5 per cent during the lockdown period.
The move to not announce a moratorium has been welcomed, as this ensures payments to generation and transmission companies. “This will ensure smooth functioning of the entire power sector, and avoid liquidity issues at this important hour where grid security is of utmost importance,” said Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power.
Power transmission, generation companies and State governments had made representations asking for waiver of late payment surcharge, as a result of the force majeure situation and to tide over the liquidity crunch as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.
This move is also expected to help discoms . “The reduction in late payment surcharge will provide much needed relief to discoms,” said Agarwal. Also, the payment is to be done within 5 days of presenting of the bill. We are thankful to CERC for considering the financial sustainability of the entire power sector value chain, and bring out a balanced order during these trying times, Agarwal added.
On the ground, discoms are facing extremely low receipts due to non-payment or delayed payment by consumers. A continuous availability of electricity is paramount so as to not disrupt the public life as well as healthcare services, stated Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid. “We wholeheartedly support the Ministry of Power’s decision of to keep the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity operational fully,” Shah added.
Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,315 circuit kms and 23,885 MVA in India and Brazil.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The recent rout in the equity markets, coupled with the 75 basis points cut in the repo rate by the RBI, makes ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...