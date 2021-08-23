Cerebration 2021 finale: Winners to battle it out on August 28

Launched by JP Morgan Chase in 2019, the Volfefe Index measures the fluctuations in US interest rates due to which unpredictable activity? (Donald Trump’s Tweets). Alexis Ohanian runs the VC firm Seven Seven Six. Its name “is a reminder to make great achievements, but not repeat great mistakes”. What was the event referred to? (776 BCE, the first Ancient Olympics). There have been only three such instances of deletion from this list. The first was in Oman in 2007, when the government planned oil exploration activities in 90 per cent of the region, the second was in Dresden, Germany in 2009 when a bridge was built over River Elbe, and the most recent one in Liverpool last month when a new stadium for Everton was approved. Which list is that? (UNESCO World Heritage List and the deletion includes Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, Dresden Elbe Valley and Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City).

These were some of the interesting questions answered by the contestants at the regional rounds of the 18th edition of BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021 — one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships. The regional rounds of Cerebration 2021, in virtual format, for Bengaluru and Delhi were held on August 21 followed by Mumbai on August 22.

Regional contests

The Bengaluru round saw an intense competition among the six contestants — Abhijit Bhalachandra (ZS), Sethu Madhavan (Capgemini), Sanish Samuel (Adobe), Rabi Sankar Saha (Capegmini), Ronisha Das (Accenture) and Yogesa Melta (Netcore). After a gruelling four rounds, Yogesa Melta emerged as the winner with 43 points followed by Abhijit Bhalachandra (33 points) in second place and Rabi Sankar Saha (30 points) in third place.

Ayush Awasthi (EY) emerged as the winner of the Delhi regional round with 81 points followed by Rohan Khanna (Barclays) at second place with 54 points and Rahul Panda (SAIL) securing the third place with 40 points. The other three contestants of the Delhi regional round include Rishi Kant Gupta (SAIL), Ashish Kumar (Zomato) and Abhinav Dhar (PT JayKay Files).

The Mumbai regional round witnessed a nail-biting contest between the six participants — Shantanu Sharma (IIT Gandhinagar), Preetham Upadhya (SJMSOM, IIT Bombay), Sai Karthik TT (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Rajarshi Chanda (Capegimini), Yuthish Prabakar R (FinIQ Consulting) and Abhishek Kumar (PenguinCRM). Shantanu Sharma emerged as the winner of the Mumbai regional round with 63 points. Preetham Upadhya (51 points) and Rajarshi Chanda (27 points) secured the second and third places respectively.

BusinessLine’s Cerebration quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. It saw an overwhelming response with over 6,000 candidates taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds

The winners of Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai regional rounds along with earlier winners from Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad regional rounds will battle it out at the grand finale on August 28.

Prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000) is up for grabs in the finale. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine and BSE IPE.

You can watch all the six regional rounds at https://bit.ly/2Wj7R2F