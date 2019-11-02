CFO’s Reading List: November 2, 2019

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Slight uptick
GST collections for the Centre slightly improved in October on the back of festival restocking
Rising deficit
Despite the hefty RBI dividend, the fiscal deficit was at over 92 percent of the annual target at the end of the first six months of FY20
Golden handshake
BSNL is hoping to prune costs ahead of its restructuring by offering 80,000 employees a VRS
In layoff mode
Cognizant Tech has announced big layoff plans of 12,000 staff to reduce costs and fund investment projects
Core gloom
The index of eight core sectors, believed to be a leading indicator on GDP sank over 5 per cent in September, the worst reading in 14 years, suggesting that the economic data for the quarter may remain bleak.
Sensex cheer
But the Sensex alone seemed immune to all the negative news breaching a life high this week on FPI flows
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism