CFO’s Reading List: November 2, 2019

| Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

Fiscal deficit is the difference between government’s earning and expenditure   -  Getty Images/istock.com

Missed all the important economy and policy news this week because of post-Diwali blues? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most important stories on these subjects over the week ended November 2

Slight uptick

GST collections for the Centre slightly improved in October on the back of festival restocking

GST Collection improves a tad in October to ₹95,380 crore

Rising deficit

Despite the hefty RBI dividend, the fiscal deficit was at over 92 percent of the annual target at the end of the first six months of FY20

Fiscal deficit reaches 92.6 per cent for six months

Golden handshake

BSNL is hoping to prune costs ahead of its restructuring by offering 80,000 employees a VRS

BSNL to open VRS window

In layoff mode

Cognizant Tech has announced big layoff plans of 12,000 staff to reduce costs and fund investment projects

In cost re-jig move, Cognizant to lay off up to 12,000 staff

Core gloom

The index of eight core sectors, believed to be a leading indicator on GDP sank over 5 per cent in September, the worst reading in 14 years, suggesting that the economic data for the quarter may remain bleak.

Core sector output shrinks by 5.2% in September

Sensex cheer

But the Sensex alone seemed immune to all the negative news breaching a life high this week on FPI flows

Sensex all-time high at odds with macro-reality

Published on November 02, 2019
