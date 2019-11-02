CFO’s Reading List: November 2, 2019

Slight uptick

GST collections for the Centre slightly improved in October on the back of festival restocking

GST Collection improves a tad in October to ₹95,380 crore

Rising deficit

Despite the hefty RBI dividend, the fiscal deficit was at over 92 percent of the annual target at the end of the first six months of FY20

Fiscal deficit reaches 92.6 per cent for six months

Golden handshake

BSNL is hoping to prune costs ahead of its restructuring by offering 80,000 employees a VRS

BSNL to open VRS window

In layoff mode

Cognizant Tech has announced big layoff plans of 12,000 staff to reduce costs and fund investment projects

In cost re-jig move, Cognizant to lay off up to 12,000 staff

Core gloom

The index of eight core sectors, believed to be a leading indicator on GDP sank over 5 per cent in September, the worst reading in 14 years, suggesting that the economic data for the quarter may remain bleak.

Core sector output shrinks by 5.2% in September

Sensex cheer

But the Sensex alone seemed immune to all the negative news breaching a life high this week on FPI flows

Sensex all-time high at odds with macro-reality