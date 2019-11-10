CFO’s Reading List

Missed all the corporate and policy news this week because you were buried under work? Here’s a curated list of BL’s top stories over the week under these sections.

Unexpected curb

RBI classifying foreign owned AMCs under indirect foreign investments may cap MF investments in several listed companies and sectors.

No project finance

ICICI Bank has quietly shuttered its project finance division citing the lack of demand for its loans.

Backing out

Private insurers are backing off the Fasal Bima Yojana citing high reinsurance costs and other problems

Mood shift

Moody’s, which was the first global rating agency to upgrade India’s rating outlook, has now changed it from

Stable to Negative, while retaining its ratings at Baa2. Moody’s changed its mind because of “lower

effectiveness of the Government and policy in addressing long-lasting structural and institutional weaknesses”

in India.

Golden handshake

BSNL’s VRS for workers seems to be receiving good response with 50,000 of the 83,000 targeted employees

indicating their decision to opt out

Even as Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani claimed that even God couldn’t change Infosys’ numbers, SEBI is

continuing with its probe into whistleblower allegations

Opening up

The Centre may allow private players to procure bulk supplies from GeM, its electronic marketplace, where

government arms shop for goods and services.

Finally, don’t miss our package on the Ayodhya verdict

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan