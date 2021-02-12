Chanda Kochhar granted bail by PMLA court

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar has been granted bail by the special PMLA court in the Videocon loan case.
The bail was granted on a bond of ₹5 lakh and Kochhar has been asked not to leave the country without permission of the court.
She appeared before the court on Friday.
Money trap: At insolvency’s doors, Dhoots forced to exit
On January 30, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had summoned Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and other accused in the case after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet.
Will not take coercive action against Chanda Kochhar: ED
Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the ED in September last year after it had filed a criminal case for money laundering based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.
The ED has alleged that out of a loan of ₹300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank, which was at the time headed by Chanda Kochhar, to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, an amount of ₹64 crore was transferred to Deepak Kochhar’s Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL). This was done by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the disbursement of loan.
Previously in January 2019, the CBI had registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities in the ₹3,250-crore loan by ICICI Bank to Videocon.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...