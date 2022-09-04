BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2022: Nominees under Changemaker — Financial Transformation

The fourth edition of the BusinessLine Changemaker Awards is back. It celebrates people and organisations that have brought about positive change in society and made our world a better place to live.

Here are the shortlisted nominees under the category Changemaker — Digital Transformation. This award is to a changemaker who has leveraged technology to bring about change.

Cropin

Founded in 2010 by Krishna Kumar and Kunal Prasad, Bengaluru-based Cropin is a B2B agritech platform that leverages real-time farm data and advanced technologies to deliver actionable insights for effective decision making by farmers.

Considered to be a pioneer in the emerging agri-technology space, Cropin has partnered with 250 organisations globally to digitise over 16 million acres of farmland, enriching lives of seven million farmers.

Swiggy Instamart

Started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Swiggy Instamart changed the whole dynamics of grocery home delivery by reducing the delivery time to less than 30 minutes by optimising pick, pack and delivery process, increasing the number of dark stores and improvement in tech and logistics.

The instant grocery delivery platform, currently available in 28 cities, has delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables in 2021.

BlackBuck

Aimed at revolutionising India’s informal trucking ecosystem, BlackBuck is a digital freight marketplace for shippers and truckers providing a host of services such as FASTag, fuel cards, GPS devices, and insurance to enable efficient management of fleets.

In just seven years, the Bengaluru-based start-up has become India’s largest trucking network with 15,000 customers, making it easier for millions of truckers to book a load, move at capacity and enable shippers to have access to the right truck.

DeHaat

An one-stop shop for end-to-end agricultural services to farmers, DeHaat leverages technologies to revolutionise supply-chain and production efficiencies in the farming sector. From soil testing to agri inputs distribution and financial services, DeHaat enables farmers to get access to quality inputs and market linkages to sell their produce.

Founded in 2012, the platform established linkages with 1.3 million farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and few other States through its DeHaat centres.

Aarogya Setu

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, Aarogya Setu is India’s Covid-19 contact tracing, syndrome mapping and self-assessment mobile application that served as a crucial tool in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

The app helped the government, local health authorities and public handle the pandemic better by providing real-time data on infection, vaccination rates, infection spread, etc. It became the fastest growing mobile app recording 100 million installs in 40 days of its launch.

The winner will be announced at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on September 9.