Chargeback Gurus, a fintech firm focussed on chargeback prevention and recovery services, has introduced a new maternity policy, ‘MOMentum’. The policy aims to support working mothers during one of the most crucial times of their lives and ensures that they have the flexibility and resources to make a smooth transition back to work.

In addition to the mandatory maternity leave as per government norms, and medical insurance coverage, the MOMentum policy offers a host of other benefits including reduced work hours for new mothers returning to work. The Chargeback Gurus team has also put together mentoring sessions for new moms through a supportive internal ‘Mom’ community, which acts as a sounding board.

“We wanted to create a policy that not only provides the necessary benefits but also addresses the practical and emotional needs of new mothers. We believe that this policy is a step in the right direction towards creating a more inclusive and supportive workplace,” Tim Tynan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus, said, in a press release.

“With over 40 per cent of our employees being women, our focus has been on going above and beyond diversity, and creating an inclusive work environment,” said Damo Sampathkumar, General Manager - India and Chief Product Officer at Chargeback Gurus.

