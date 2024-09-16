US and Chennai-based software as a services (SaaS) firm Chargebee has opened a new office in Dublin, Ireland to boost revenue from Europe and as part of its global go-to-market strategy.

Over the next 18-24 months, Chargebee plans to grow its Dublin team to 50 people from the current 10 people. As part of the expansion, Chargebee Chief Marketing Officer Guy Marion has relocated to Dublin.

Around 40 per cent of Chargebee’s revenue comes from Europe, with the company having significant customers such as Pret a Manger, xSellco, Oddbox, Personio and Typeform, from the region. Chargebee already has an existing European HQ in Amsterdam and expanding to tech hub. Dublin is expected to help the company attract talent and increase revenue share from Europe.

“Dublin’s thriving tech ecosystem and access to world-class talent make it the perfect location for Chargebee’s European expansion,” Krish Subramanian, CEO of Chargebee, told businessline. “Tapping into Dublin’s pool of skilled tech talent will help us understand the nuances of the Europe market to drive growth here,” he added.

Tech hub

Commenting on the SaaS market, Subramanian added that while demand from small businesses is still picking up, Chargebee’s efforts to move into the mid-market and enterprise segment is helping growth.

“I welcome the news that Chargebee has chosen Dublin for its new European office. Dublin is well-established as a leading global hub for tech companies, and having Chargebee here is another vote of confidence. Chargebee are targeting EMEA future growth, and the expansion will also include 50 positions over the coming years, which is welcome news for our graduates and skilled workforce,” Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke TD said.

Chargebee’s move was supported by the Irish Government through the Investment Development Agency (IDA) Ireland. Hubspot, Stripe, and Salesforce are among a few tech product companies who have set up large presence in Ireland.

