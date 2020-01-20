Check dam designed by IIT-Madras built on Palar river

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have designed and overseen the construction of a check dam across the Palar River, which has resulted in a significant increase in storage of surplus rainwater. The IIT Madras design also resulted in a savings of nearly ₹49.5 crore on this project, which was funded under Corporate Social Responsibility activities of the Madras Atomic Power Station at Kalpakkam.

While a conventional weir-type check dam costs around ₹82 crore and takes up to one year for construction, this project was completed with a funding of ₹32.5 crore in six months. The construction of this check dam began in March 2019 and the structure was completed by August 2019, before the onset of monsoon.

The Palar River supplies drinking water to Chennai, Vellore and Kanchipuram. The impact of climate change in recent years has affected the river, which has resulted in a water crisis in the region. To overcome the water scarcity and prevent seawater intrusion, it was proposed to construct a check dam across the Palar River (at Vayalur, at the tail-end of the river), said a press release from IIT Madras.