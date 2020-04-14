Chemical manufacturers’ body caution on use of strong disinfectants

Alkali Manufacturers Association of India has urged people to be cautious while using disinfectants directly on body.

Sodium hypochlorite is a strong disinfectant used in recommended dilution to disinfect surfaces and objects that are contaminated or disinfected. Contact with skin can cause irritation leading to skin problems. Similarly, hydrogen peroxide is a strong bleaching agent and it should be used to disinfect objects and surfaces only.

The use of these chemicals on the face is more harmful with chances of ingress into eyes, nostrils and mouth, causing health issues, siad AMAI which represents the alkali industry that produces sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleaching solution and powder used for disinfection.

“There have been reports that special chambers being erected that spray a mist of disinfectant on people passing or walking through them. We are liaising with the government and civic bodies for safe usage of these disinfectants,” said Jayantibhai Patel, President, AMAI.

During these challenging times, members of AMAI have stepped up their efforts to maintain adequate supply of disinfectants to supplement the efforts of the government in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

However chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, hydrogen peroxide and bleach solutions should be handled with care, avoiding skin contact. In case of contact with skin, the exposed part should be thoroughly washed with a running stream of water, said AMAI.

For disinfecting and cleaning hands, alcohol-based sanitisers are recommended. Any other part of the body should be cleaned using ordinary soap and water only, AMAI has recommended.