Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Friday, December 6

Vanakkam! Weather conditions this Friday morning and afternoon may remain unchanged from yesterday (clouds mixed with sun). But the 10-20 per cent chance of rain could be elevated to 70 per cent during the evening/night, according to the outlook of international models.

Showers early this evening could become a steady light rain into the night and early tomorrow. Widespread areas of smoke and haze can be expected, reducing visibility at times. This is likely due to suspended particles in the air refusing to move due to the lack of wind. Winds would be north-easterly and the temperature low at night, settling at around 24 degrees Celsius.

Towards the South, however, Thoothukudi and Madurai could see some wet weather as an anticipated easterly wave kicks in. Satellite pictures at noon show a steady but narrow stream (from the morning) of rain extending from Sri Lanka right across the Gulf of Mannar into Thoothukudi. The easterly wave was expected to show itself up prominently around Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu in early signs of withdrawal of the seasonal rain belt from most of Tamil Nadu and going further South.

Still, models are discussing end-season fireworks around the region in the form of a weather disturbance earning its spurs as a low-pressure area.

As if on cue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, said at noon today that an existing trough (rudimentary for a low-pressure area) in easterly winds lay presently over the Maldives and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean with an embedded cyclonic circulation. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the region by tomorrow (Saturday) and intensify over the Maldives region during the next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked subsequently.

Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati continued to wait hopefully for more rain:

Madurai rainfall quantum



Viraganur 15

Chitthampatti 13

Madurai South 6

Mettupatti 6

Pulipatti 5

Tallakulam 5

Melur 5

Kallikudi 4

Vadipatti 4

Idayapatti 3

Kallandri 3

Airport 3

Tirumangalam 2



Total recorded rainfall 74 mm@auro_bindo_ #Madurai #Madurairains #rains — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) December 6, 2019