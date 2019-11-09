Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: November 9, Saturday

Vanakkam! Live weather in Chennai at 9 am as updated by the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department showed that the temperature was at 30.2 degree Celsius, dew point temperature: 26.4 degree Celsius, relative humidity 80 per cent, winds at a miserly 2.6 km/hr from the North-West under partly cloudy conditions. No hint of rain.

The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should see fairly widespread showers. A detailed forecast from the Chennai Met Office for Saturday indicates heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu (Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai, Namakkal, Vellore and Ramanathapuram districts), Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

Chennai figures nowhere in the list, partly because of the wind pattern and partly because of the lack of any orographic features (hills/mountains, as in the Western Ghats, which block moisture-laden winds, forcing them to lift high into the atmosphere, then cool/condense and fall as rain).

In comparison, many parts of interior Tamil Nadu are forecast to get showers. And the bloggers in Chennai and their followers have been reporting incidents of heavy rain from elsewhere in the State.

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at around 9 am and forecast partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day today.

International forecaster Weather.com, an IBM Business, had it at 30 degrees Celsius (feels like 30 degrees Celsius), westerly winds at 6 km/hr, humidity at 73 per cent and visibility at 9.7 km.

According to WeatherBug, the temperature came in at 31 degrees Celsius (feels like 37 degrees Celsius), west-north-westerly winds, partly cloudy conditions, and a mostly clear day.

Meteologix has forecast temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius at 9.30 am, reaching a high of 30 degrees Celsius at 12.30 pm and trending slightly lower later.

Now, let's see what Chennai bloggers and Twitterati have to say on the evolving pattern of weather...

Saving each and every previous drops of rain water using simple yet smart cost effective #rainwaterharvesting design at #chennai #vijaytensquare apartments @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/JUH2ySXDgk — Raj Vijay (@rajquest7) November 8, 2019

35.4°C is the all time hottest day record for #Chennai during November. There's a good chance we will be close to it today with the temperature in IMD AWS peaking at 35.3°C. For sure hottest November day in a decade without doubts. Thanks to weak #NEM2019. #COMK pic.twitter.com/G01VL5MbsN — Chennai Weather (COMK - Chennai Rains Blog) (@ChennaiRains) November 8, 2019

As #CycloneBulbul heads to North Bay its not all lost for #NEM2019 at #TamilNadu. Yesterday saw #rains return over many parts of the state with more possible today too in the interior places. Coastal Places like #Chennai may not benefit much though. #COMK https://t.co/qAKjOScV9U pic.twitter.com/av3gPXdr1g — Chennai Weather (COMK - Chennai Rains Blog) (@ChennaiRains) November 8, 2019

As expected rains in South TN & western https://t.co/MRqjENwm6A is another massive day for most places in #Tamilnadu except coastal areas like #Chennai.

Yesterday 8:30 am to today 8:30 am #Kanyakumari , #Salem, parts of #Namakkal dt got pounded. #Tamilnadurains #ChennaiRains https://t.co/ZwAtoPys5x — ChennaiWeather (@Chennai_Rains) November 9, 2019

Next 12 hours



North of Erode , Salem and Namakkal will recieve slight rains.



Krishnagiri dist will receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Dharmapuri dist can get some isolated heavy spells as well.



Its going to be an out and out Northwestern Interior TN regions that will rock — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 8, 2019