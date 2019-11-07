Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Thursday, November 7

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vanakkam! The winds are westerly to north-westerly and even northerly, or it’s still. Humidity is at 100 per cent. All this doesn't make things any better for Chennai this Thursday morning.
Everyone is glued to the track that a building cyclone could possibly take. For now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it will be West-North-West to begin with (oriented towards the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts) only to swerve away to the North.
In the circumstances, eager weather watchers could look out at the horizon and try to make some readings, the traditional way.
Look at the clouds and their bearing will show which way the wind is blowing in. Imagine, that on the far horizon, there is a factory producing the clouds and, like smoke from a haystack, they follow the wind.
This road indicates the wind is coming from the horizon. And because the road is straight, the wind is steady. If you see the road curve it means that the wind direction will change and the way it curves will tell you the new direction.
Meteorologists call this kind of phenomenon cloud streets. And wind direction would be of paramount importance.
Brace yourself before you read the next sentence. Any change from the currently barren westerly to north-westerly to northerly to more weather-friendly and sustained north-easterly to easterly to south-easterly wind would be crucial for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.
The IMD outlook in the morning was for partly cloudy conditions. Going forward, however, it is forecasting fairly widespread showers for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow and the day after (Friday and Saturday).
According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, conditions would be less hot under a cloudy sky, though humidity levels are lower than IMD predictions.
Foggy, with north-westerly winds and humidity at 82 per cent, with visibility down to 0.8 km (because of the smog?) were the morning observations by Weather.com, an IBM Business.
Temperature came in at 28 degrees Celsius (feels like 33 deg Celsius) with a day-time high of 31 degrees Celsius forecast.
WeatherBug recorded the morning temperature at 27 degrees Celsius (feels like 29 degrees Celsius) under partly cloudy conditions, winds westerly, and humidity at 77 per cent.
It, too, sees a day-time high of 31 degrees Celsius, mostly cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms.
As a cyclone is in the making farther out in the Bay of Bengal, the city’s weather bloggers and Twiterratti ruminated on various forecast possibilities....
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...