Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November, 6

Vanakkam!

It is increasingly becoming clear that Chennai and the larger Tamil Nadu would have to wait until the building cyclone in the Bay of Bengal spends itself. Only then can winds blow turn in, with the rains.

Rains have bypassed the region with both weather systems rearing in what are seasonally considered waters within its jurisdiction - South-West Bay and East-Central Bay of Bengal - desert them and head elsewhere to ramp up as cyclones.

So the extremely severe cyclone prospered in the Arabian Sea while the one-in-the making over East-Central Bay is being guided away to Odisha-Bengal coasts - which is why polluting northerly winds from upcountry have taken their place over the East Coast and Chennai city. This state of affairs is expected to continue into the weekend as long as the Bay cyclone does not hit the coast and weakens. Once its grip over the Bay loosens, the latter would be able to breathe smooth and let in the easterly winds.

Windy.com and the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services hint at the tide turning favourably with winds changing direction and the easterlies enveloping the Tamil Nadu coast in another week's time.

According to this forecast, a potent remnant of Bay cyclone, after landfall on the Odisha coast, may glide back to the South along the East Coast towards Visakhapatnam by November 13, and head further South while weakening further. The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services does not rule out this, and suspects that the Bay of Bengal would get active even otherwise with easterlies likely pushing in rains towards the coast by mid-November.

But what does the weather look like over the city this (Wednesday) morning, and what is the outlook? Temperature is at 32.1 deg Celsius at 10.30 am and is trending up while the dew point was at 24.7 degree Celsius and trending down. This has brought humidity levels to 65 per cent, which is not helpful for precipitation/rain.

Winds are variable from easterly to north-easterly and are feeble to make any palpable difference to ambient conditions. Partly cloudy conditions is the call by the Chennai Met Office of India Meteorological Department. Leading domestic private forecaster Skymet Weather as well as international models tend to agree:

Temperature 31 degree Celsius (feels like 36 degree Celisus) and winds north-north-westerly, says Weather.com, an IBM Business:

Temperature 32 degree Celsius (feels like 37 degree Celsius) and winds north-north-westerly, says WeatherBug:

Now, what do the weather bloggers and the Twiterrati of the city have to say on the weather trends:

by #Thiruvalluvar is not just applicable to what we listen from humans but also what we see as model outputs as Complex #Weather dynamics is influencing Bay Disturbance https://t.co/RNtqxHMZMD #COMK #NEM2019 pic.twitter.com/UfnVHIjUCD — Chennai Weather (COMK - Chennai Rains Blog) (@ChennaiRains) November 6, 2019

mage 2 explains about possible Cyclone Bulbuls likely track in coming days. Chennai is out the equation.



Rainfall ending 8.30 am on 06.11.2019



Only Suralacode from Kanyakumari dist recorded 3 mm of rainfall. Rest of TN dry. pic.twitter.com/c5d1ddScwJ — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 6, 2019