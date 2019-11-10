Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather: Sunday, November 10

November 10 Vanakkam! The day after parts of Chennai city received sharp spells of showers, the temperature looked at 31.1 came in at 30.1 degrees Celsius at 8:30 AM on Sunday morning and the dew point temperature was at 28.7.

According to the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department, the winds were westerly to north-westerly at 3 km/hr, with humidity trending down from 100 per cent early in the morning to 91 per cent.

The outlook for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is scattered showers, while heavy rain as well as thunderstorms are forecast at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

As for the city proper, it would be partly clouded conditions though domestic private forecaster Skymet Weather sees enhanced scope for showers as the day progresses.

Similarly, international forecaster AccuWeather sees the scope for variable cloudy conditions with a passing shower and temperature high of 33 degrees Celsius (real feel of 40 degrees Celsius). It sees winds ranging from southerly to south-westerly.

Weather.com, an IBM Business, sees fair weather with temperature at 28 degrees Celsius (feels like 34 degrees Celsius), winds westerly at 5 km/hr with a humidity level of 87 per cent in the morning. The day will remain mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

WeatherBug recorded a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (feels like 32 degrees Celsius) at 8.28 am with a forecast high of 32 degrees Celsius during a mostly sunny day today. It, too, forecasts the possibility of widely scattered thunderstorms with the night mostly clear.

Parts of the city witnessed sharp convective spells on Saturday, a trend that could likely continue with sea breeze setting in, in the wake of mighty Cyclone Bulbul, which has exited the Bay of Bengal into the far East-North-East.

Day-time convective showers are common in coastal cities such as Chennai though these cannot be predicted with meaningful accuracy many hours ahead.

Chennai's own bloggers and their followers welcomed the showers with happy and content tweets, though the rains have not made much of an impression on the persisting pollution levels the morning after.

Chennai Weather Updates on Twitter

In a update, Chennai Weather Updates said, “Rainfall ending 8.30 am on 10.11.2019- Min 10 mm Melur (Madurai) 42 Meenambakkam (Chennai) 27 Denkanikottai (Krishnagiri) 10 More station reports awaited. @auro_bindo_ hope Madurai witnessed one amazing spell that should bring the deficit down considerably”

More station reports awaited. @auro_bindo_ hope Madurai witnessed one amazing spell that should bring the deficit down considerably — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 10, 2019

It added, “The upcoming LPA in all likelihood will have a positive impact on NTN districts including Chennai. So for all those who were worried that Chennai rains are over, this week will bring in positive news. Yesterday's rainfall near Airport was just a beginning !”

“Now that #CycloneBulbul has made a landfall in Bangladesh as a CAT 1 Cyclone all eyes are back on the Easterlies which will have a positive impact on #Chennairains. Easterlies will be in full control for the next 4 days and an LPA is likely near AP coast this weekend,” it said.

In a tweet, ChennaiWeather said that expected rains in South Tamil Nadu and western interior parts of the state. They also said that it was another massive day for most places in the state, except coastal areas like Chennai. It added that Kanyakumari , Salem, parts of Namakkal received good rains.