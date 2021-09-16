Chennai Angels, Native Angels pact to co-invest in start-ups

The Chennai Angels (TCA) and Native Angels Network (NAN) signed an agreement on Wednesday to co-invest in start- ups across Tamil Nadu. Both angel networks will coordinate and plan common pitch sessions on a case-to-case basis. They intend to not only fund but also mutually support start-ups for select activities. The intention is to ensure that Tamil Nadu based start-ups get a wider reach to a larger number of investors that are relevant to their industries, says a release from TCA.

K Chandran, CEO, TCA, said that the coming together of two of the largest angel networks in Tamil Nadu is certainly a landmark initiative. This will pact will benefit promising start-ups across the State gain access to a huge pool of elite mentors and capital for scaling up their early stages of growth. According to R Sivarajah, Founder and CEO, Native Angels Network, “We are mainly concentrating in investing in early-stage start-ups emerging from small towns of Tamil Nadu. The association with TCA will enable us to explore newer horizons in investing. This partnership will strengthen the investment ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.”