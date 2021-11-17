Chennai braces for heavy rains, Red alert issued

Even as Chennai is slowly recovering from the impact of the last week rains, the Meteorological Department has forecast another heavy rainfall for the city and its neighbouring districts on Thursday due to Low Pressure Area over South-east Bay of Bengal.

A red alert has been issued for the city and its neighbouring districts from Thursday morning 8.30 am to Friday morning 8.30 am. This means, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast, according to the Met Department.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over South-east and adjoining South-west Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi and Puducherry. Moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area, the bulletin said.

Weather blogger Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) on Wednesday evening in a social media post said that outer clouds touching the coast, the heaviest rains will happen from tonight to tomorrow (18th) evening/night for North Tamil Nadu district, including Chennai.