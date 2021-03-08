Chennai Corporation intensifies drive against those not wearing face mask in public

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Beware! Not wearing a mask in public places in Chennai could attract a penalty ₹200 from the Corporation officials who are closely monitoring the city. In fact, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan personally collected the fine on Monday morning in the busy commercial Ranganathan Street as part of an inspection.
Intensifying the drive comes against the backdrop of a spike in the number of cases in the city in the past couple of weeks, mainly attributed to family clusters. Earlier, it were the college clusters that spread the virus, followed by the training centre clusters, vegetable market clusters and hotel clusters.
The number of daily cases in Chennai rose to a high of 1,369 on October 7, 2020, but came down to a low of 138 cases on February 18. However, since then, there has been a steady increase, with the cases reaching a high of 251 on Sunday.
Chennai has nearly 40,000 streets of which 1,357 streets have active cases. Most of the new cases in the last few days have been linked to family functions or travel, Radhakrishnan said after visiting crowded places such as Ranganathan Street, Tana Street and Vadapalani to inspect whether wearing mask is being enforced or not.
“We have intensified the fine system so that people realise that Covid-19 has not gone. Many people think that Covid has gone as the vaccination drive is going on aggressively. Masks are the biggest protection from the virus. Abandoning it will be risky,” he added.
Across Tamil Nadu, in the last one year, the Health Department has collected ₹13 crore from around 14 lakh people for violating Covid-19 norms, Radhakrishnan told newspersons last wek after inspecting the State Vaccine Centre along with a Central team. Collecting fine is not the government’s objective, but people should change their way of life and follow the norms to help prevent the virus spread, he added.
On the family clusters, Radhakrishnan said that nearly 209 families, about 450 persons and their contacts tested positive in the last two weeks. Many of them had attended weddings and funerals. A similar situation prevails in Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, he added.
With cases in Maharashtra and Kerala increasing, Radhakrishnan appealed to people on Monday to understand the seriousness and cooperate with the government to check the spread of coronavirus in the State.
He directed Corporation officials to immediately collect penalties from those who do not wear masks.
Coronavirus cases in Chennai
Date
Cases
March 7
251
March 6
243
March 5
225
March 4
189
March 3
184
March 2
167
March 1
171
Feb 15
143
Source: State Health Department
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...