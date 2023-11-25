The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) -ICCC Smart Governance Centre has been awarded the Platinum Certification under the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green New Building Rating System (GNBRS).

This award marks GCC as India’s First Government Building to receive the highest score under the platinum category of the IGBC GNBRS. With a score of 89 out of 100 points, GCC is one of the oldest corporations to construct an end-to-end sustainable government building, according to a statement.

The 51,338, sq ft, Smart Governance Centre of GCC was constructed this year, using several eco-friendly construction materials. Over 30 per cent of the area is dedicated to predominantly native vegetation, with a strong commitment to preserving all mature trees during construction.

The Centre harvests more than 90 per cent of peak rainfall and uses low-flow water fixtures and a bio-based Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), crucial in water-scarce Chennai. Also, around 42 per cent of water savings through the use of low flow/flush water fixtures. With several energy-efficient features and systems, it achieves energy cost savings of around 43 per centover the ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) baseline case building including solar energy generation. The 131kWp installed solar PV system caters to 34 per cent of total annual energy consumption, said the note.

IGBC GNBRS programme serves as a practical guide for designers, facilitating the application of green concepts and the reduction of measurable environmental impacts. Green building certification levels are awarded based on earned credits, emphasising the non-negotiable nature of certain mandatory requirements for every green new building.

