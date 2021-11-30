Chennai-headquartered ICT Academy partners with UiPath

The Chennai-headquartered ICT Academy, an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the State governments and industries, has partnered with UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, to take the UiPath Academic Alliance programme to over 1,000 ICT Academy partner institutions across India.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and automation skills have become an integral component for the future of work. This partnership aims to drive automation literacy among teachers, administrative staff, and the students of partner institutions, said a joint press release.

The programme

The programme will also work with universities and autonomous colleges to help adopt RPA as a part of the curriculum, educating the students, and creating a talent pipeline of UiPath certified professionals, who potentially can be hired as interns or full-time employees by the UiPath ecosystem. UiPath will run periodic educator sessions to introduce and empower teachers to adopt RPA as part of classroom, research, or project activities. To increase awareness about RPA and automation among the student community, UiPath will also provide the required support for conducting awareness drives through events, the release said.

B Anbuthambi, President of ICT Academy, said, “ICT Academy has always strived to empower the students of today to be ready for tomorrow. As RPA and automation are being widely adopted across industries and verticals, our partnership with UiPath will allow students and the faculty to reap tremendous benefits by learning skills that reflect the future of the Indian business ecosystem.”

Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath, said, “Our joint endeavour with ICT Academy will enable us to create a workforce that can succeed in today’s automation-first future.”

According to a recent Deloitte survey, 78 per cent of organisations are already implementing RPA, while Gartner predicts 90 per cent of large organisations globally will have adopted some form of RPA by 2022. It is imperative for today’s technical and business professionals to have the skills and expertise to identify processes that should be automated via RPA, and the ability to rapidly deploy the technology, the release said.