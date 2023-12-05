Chennai is slowly limping back to normalcy after the incessant rain that pounded the city on Monday. However, many parts in the city and suburbs were still flooded. Tiruchi Siva, a DMK leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha, has sought ₹5,000 crore from the Centre to provide relief to people and rebuild infrastructure damaged. He raised the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha.

The rain caused due to Cyclone Michaung brought life in the city to a standstill for more than 24 hours. After a wet Monday, it was a bright and sunny day on Tuesday. At least nine people, including a child, were killed in the flooding, according to a PTI report.

Since Tuesday morning, hundreds of workers were working to restore power in many parts of the city and clearing uprooted trees. However, a major challenge was water not receding in many parts of the city, making it difficult for the authorities to restore power.

The Chennai airfield, which was shut since Monday morning due to water logging, was ready for all arrival and departure of flights from 9 am as water receded in runways and taxiways.

Southern Railway (SR) said it was making all possible efforts for continuation and restoration of train services in the Chennai region. SR had to cancel several train services due to the water rising above danger level in many railway bridges and submergence of tracks in many areas of the Chennai city and suburban areas.

The Bridge no 14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi is a very critical bridge as it connects Chennai Central with the South western line. Due to water rising above danger level, this bridge had to be suspended. Coaching depots of Basin bridge, Gopalsamy Nagar (Chennai Egmore) and Tambaram have been inundated with water.

SR, in a release, said it was taking all necessary steps for the early restoration of train services, including suburban train services, from Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram.

Meanwhile, action has shifted to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with Michaung moving nearly northward and laying centered at 1630 hours over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 20 km west of Bapatla and 50 km north-east of Ongole.