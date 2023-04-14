Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Friday launched the Singara Chennai Card (NCMC – National Common Mobility Card) in association with SBI (banking partner).

Currently, the Singara Chennai cards can be used in Chennai metro stations, and at other metros that accept RuPay NCMC cards, including the MMRDA Mumbai Line 2A & 7; Bangalore Metro; Delhi Metro Airport Line; Kanpur Metro; and for BEST Buses in Mumbai and Kadamba Transport Buses in Goa.

In future, consumers would be able to use the card for travel on buses, suburban railways, for toll, parking, smart city and retail shops, in many parts of the country .

The technology for the RuPay NCMC cards has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, a release said.

A unique feature of the card is its Stored Value Area which can store a maximum amount of Rs 2,000 that can be used for ticket purchase in the offline mode.

SBI has a dedicated website (https://transit.sbi/swift/customerportal?pagename=cmrl) to apply for a new card and for recharging. The card balance can be topped up via cash and through online bank accounts, the release said.

Initially, the NCMC card will be issued by State Bank of India at metro stations in Koyambedu, Central Station, the Airport, High Court, Alandur, Thirumangalam , and Guindy, and can be used at the automatic gates of all the metro stations, the release said.

Paycraft, a payments company, will managing the end-to-end ticketing system for Chennai Metro.

This will be the second ticketing system to be launched by Paycraft within a year, following its successful launch on the Pune Metro, a company press release said.