Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Thursday signed a contract agreement worth ₹1,134 crore with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for construction of elevated viaduct for CMRL Phase II.

The contract is part of Asian Development Bank funding for Phase-II under loan agreement. This is the last elevated corridor tender awarded for CMRL Phase-II, said a release.

The contract involves construction of elevated viaduct (about 10 km) - nine elevated metro stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmeancheri-I), Semmeancheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and a stabling viaduct at Sipcot CMRL.

The contract agreement was signed by T. Archunan, Director (Projects), on behalf of CMRL, and Chaudhary Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Sr.DGM/Electrical/BD, on behalf of RVNL, the release said.