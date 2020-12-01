News

Chennai Metro Rail sees increase in patronage post lockdown relaxations in September

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Between September 7 and November 30, a total of 19.21 lakh passengers had travelled in Chennai Metro

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the patronage for Chennai Metro Rail has been increasing in the last two months after the service resumed in a graded manner from September 7.

In November, a total of 8.15 lakh passengers travelled as against 7.03 lakh in October and 3.60 lakh from September 7 to September 30.

Between September 7 and November 30, a total of 19.21 lakh passengers had travelled in Chennai Metro, says a press release by the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.

In November, a total of 21,579 passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system while 4.72 lakh passengers used the travel card ticketing system.

CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing and 10 per cent discount on using travel cards.

CMRL has requested passengers to co-operate with CMRL security, ticketing and other staff for a safe and smooth travel in its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing, the release said.

