Chennai metro train services from 5.30 am to 11 pm on weekdays from today

Following the cancellation of the lockdown by the State government, the Chennai Metro will resume normal services today from 5.30 am to 11 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). This will be with existing peak hour services from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm with 5 minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.

Train service to be available on Sundays

A press release from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) says that metro train services will run on Sundays with the existing train timing schedule from 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. There will be no peak hour service.

On government public holidays the service will be from 5:30 am to 11 pm instead of 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day; and 10 pm to 11 pm with 15 minutes headway throughout the day. There will be no peak hour services in the holiday timetable schedule.

CMRL has requested passengers to wear face masks at all metro station premises and inside trains and also to maintain social distancing while waiting in the stations and while travelling in the trains.