Chennai off to a slow start as lockdown relaxed

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
In the highest ever spike, Tamil Nadu today recorded 527 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of people affected to 3,550. The rise is mainly attributed to persons associated with the Koyambedu vegetable market.
One person died today due to the virus taking the toll to 31.
The total number of blood samples tested is 12,863. Number of cases in Chennai alone, 266.
Till date 1,62,970 samples have been sent for testing. Of this, 1,58,558 samples were tested negative. Testing of 862 samples are under process and 9,481 samples are repeat samples. Also, 1,409 patients have been discharged following treatment and 2,107 are under treatment.
Covid-19 testing is done in 36 government and 14 private labs.. One government lab, Government District Headquarters Hospital Ariyalur is added for testing, says a media report by the State government.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu allowed functioning of Tasmac liquor shops from May 7 between 10 and 5 pm. Neighbouring States like Karnatka and Andhra Pradesh have opened liquor shops. People in borders go there, thus making it difficult to control movement of people, says a Government Order.
Meanwhile, the first day of the lockdown relaxation saw a lukewarm response in the city. Though many retailers opened in the city, the footfall was very low. It was a similar response in many of the districts.
Not many private companies opened their officers, and are in a wait-and-watch mode.
An official of a leading mobile chain said nearly 20 per cent of the stores were opened but the footfall was very moderate. In many places, the area police officials asked them to close the shops, he said.
IT companies continued to adopt the Work From Home strategy.
In Sivakasi, firework manufacturing is awaiting instructions from the Collector and could restart work on May 6, said Ganesan of Sonny Fireworks.
