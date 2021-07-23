Chennai reports lowest Covid-19 case count

Chennai reported all time low in daily new Covid-19 cases of 133 on Thursday. This is lower than the first wave lowest of 134, reported in February.

It has reached the bottom of first wave, tweeted Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst, on Chennai number.

At the fag end of the first wave, on February 1, 2021 - new cases in the city were 134 from testing of 10,119 samples. However, in the second wave, the new cases on Thursday were 133 from testing of 22,802 samples, he said.

Meanwhile, daily cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 1,872 on Thursday (1,891 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,43,040.

After 2,475 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 25,526.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,45,584 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 180, and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.