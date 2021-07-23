Chennai reports lowest Covid-19 case count

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Chennai reported all time low in daily new Covid-19 cases of 133 on Thursday. This is lower than the first wave lowest of 134, reported in February.
It has reached the bottom of first wave, tweeted Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst, on Chennai number.
At the fag end of the first wave, on February 1, 2021 - new cases in the city were 134 from testing of 10,119 samples. However, in the second wave, the new cases on Thursday were 133 from testing of 22,802 samples, he said.
Meanwhile, daily cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 1,872 on Thursday (1,891 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,43,040.
After 2,475 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 25,526.
The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,45,584 samples were tested.
Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 180, and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...